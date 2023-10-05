Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date: Check JEE Session 1 Application Form Tentative Schedule, NIRF Ranked Top NIT Colleges

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) registration is likely to begin in the month of November 2023. Check JEE Main 2024 Exam Date, JEE Session 1 Application Form Tentative Schedule, NIRF Ranked Top NIT Colleges here.

JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023 Revised; Check Important Dates, Other Details Here

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) registration is likely to begin in the month of November 2023, however, it is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not officially confirmed this schedule yet. Along with the IIT JEE Main application form 2024, the self-sustained premier testing organisation will publish the NTA JEE Main 2024 Information Brochure(Bulletin). The NTA JEE Main 2024 Information Brochure (Bulletin) will encompass various essential details, including the examination mode, commencement of the registration portal, paper pattern, eligibility criteria, application form filling instructions, subject-specific syllabus, guidelines for the exam day, and the anticipated release date of the IIT JEE admit cards.

Engineering Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. JEE Main 2024 session one is expected to be held in January and session two in April 2024. Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 1, 2024. Meanwhile, JEE Main for session 2 will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date – Check IIT JEE Main Application Form Date And Time

Name of the Event And Important Dates(tentative in nature) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) Application Form Release Date: November 2023(tentative) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) Application Form Last Date Submission: December, 2023(tentative) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) Application Correction Window Submission: December, 2023(tentative) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) Admit Card Release Date And Time: January, 2024(tentative) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) Session 1 Exam Date: January 24 to February 1, 2024 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) Session 1 Result Date: February (tentative) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) Official Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

IIT JEE Main Application Form Date And Time – Last Year’s Registration Date

Last year, the JEE Main Application Form was published on December 15, 2023. Meanwhile, the last date to submit the application form was January 12. Filling out the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) application form involves several steps. Here’s a general guide on how to fill up the JEE application form:

Registration: Visit the official JEE website (usually jeemain.nta.nic.in). Click on the “Apply for JEE (Main)” link. Register yourself by providing your basic details like name, email, mobile number, and date of birth. You will receive an application number and password on your registered email/mobile. Fill Application Form: Log in using the application number and password. Complete the application form by entering personal details, communication details, and academic details. Choose the exam center preferences. Upload Documents: Upload scanned images of your passport-sized photograph and signature following the specified format and size guidelines. Additionally, you may need to upload other documents like category certificates if applicable. Payment of Application Fee: Pay the application fee through the available payment methods, which can include credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, or e-challan. Submit the application form.

JEE Main Application Form Date And Time(to be active soon)

IIT JEE Main 2024: Top NIT Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli: Rank 9

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal: Rank 12

National Institute of Technology Rourkela: Rank 16

National Institute of Technology Warangal: Rank 21

National Institute of Technology Calicut: Rank 23

National Institute of Technology SilcharNational Institute of Technology Silchar: Rank 40

National Institute of Technology Durgapur: Rank 43

National Institute of Technology Delhi: Rank 51

National Institute of Technology Patna: Rank 56

National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra: Rank 58

National Institute of Technology, Raipur: Rank 70

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya: Rank 72

National Institute of Technology Srinagar: Rank 82

National Institute of Technology Goa: Rank 90

National Institute of Technology Agartala: Rank 91

National Institute of Technology Manipur: Rank 95

JEE Main Syllabus

A clear understanding of the JEE Main syllabus is fundamental for effective and efficient exam preparation. It enables you to plan, study, and revise strategically, increasing your chances of scoring well on the exam. Check Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

MATHEMATICS: UNIT 1: SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS: Sets and their representation: Union, intersection and complement of sets and their algebraic properties; Power set; Relation, Type of relations, equivalence relations, functions; one-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions. To know more, click here.

NOTE: For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

