NTA Exam Calendar 2024: JEE Main Session 1 Exam From January 24; Check Schedule Here

JEE Main Session 1 Exam Dates 2024 have been announced. As per the Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2024-25, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Registration Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, Top Engineering Colleges, Details Here

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes and courses in prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other reputed engineering colleges. NTA has released the JEE Main 2024 Exam Date And Time. As per the Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2024-25, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination will be held between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The JEE Main Information notification will include important details such as exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details. The registration period for JEE Main exams usually opens several weeks or even months before the scheduled examination date. During the stipulated time, candidates are allowed to register for the exam. Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2024 Application Form 2024 through the NTA

website: / and .

NTA Exam Calendar 2024: JEE Main Session 1 Exam Schedule

Name of the examination Mode of Examination Dates of Examination Joint Entrance

Examination [JEE (Main)]

– 2024 Session 1 Computer Based

Test (CBT) Between 24th January

and 1st February, 2024. Joint Entrance

Examination [JEE (Main)]

– 2024 Session 2 Computer Based

Test (CBT) Between 1st April, 2024

and 15th April, 2024. National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test [NEET (UG)]

– 2024 Pen and

Paper/OMR 5th May, 2024 Common University

Entrance Test -UG (CUETUG) 2024 Computer Based

Test (CBT) Between 15th May, 2024

and 31st May, 2024. Common University

Entrance Test -PG (CUETPG) 2024 Computer Based

Test (CBT) Between 11th March,

2024 and 28th March,

2024. UGC-NET

Session – I Computer Based

Test (CBT Between 10th June and

21st June, 2024

NTA Exam 2024-25: Check CUET, NEET, JEE Main Official Website

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. The JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Know How to Fill Application Form?

Step 1 Registration Form: Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. Candidate must write his/her Full Name the same as printed on the certificate/marksheetof Class 10 / equivalent Examination otherwise the form will be rejected. The candidate should supply the required details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create a PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. Step 2 Application Form: The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, applying for the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any). Step 3 Fee Payment: After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank.

The Confirmation Page of the online Application Form will be generated only after successful payment by the Candidate. Download, save, and print a copy of the Confirmation Page of the Application Form (which would be downloadable only after the successful remittance of the fee) for future reference.

Top 10 Engineering Universities As Per NIRF Ranking 2023

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Rank 9: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Rank 10: Jadavpur University

NOTE: To stay updated, candidates are advised to refer to the official website or monitor this space for further information.

