JEE Main 2024 Registration: When Will NTA Release IIT JEE Application Form, Information Bulletin? Read Here

The JEE Main Information Bulletin PDF will be published soon. Candidates can initiate the process of filling out the IIT JEE Main Application form. This can be done by accessing the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Registration Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, Top Engineering Colleges, Details Here

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Although no update has been given by the National Testing Agency(NTA) — the exam conducting body — regarding the IIT JEE Application form release date and time, this year Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main for the Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1, 2024. JEE (Main) is one of the toughest examinations conducted in India. Candidate must write his/her full name the same as printed on the certificate/marksheet of Class 10/equivalent Examination otherwise the JEE Main 2024 application form will be rejected. As soon as the JEE Main Information Bulletin pdf is released, candidates can fill up the IIT JEE Main Application form by visiting the official website — https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: IIT JEE Main Schedule Date And Time

Name of the event Check Important Dates here (a) Session-1: JEE (Main) – January 2024 (a) Session-1: JEE (Main) – January 2024 JEE Main Application Form Date to be out soon JEE Main Application Form Last Date to be out soon Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)]

– 2024 Session 1 Between 24th January and 1st February 2024

JEE Main 2024 Application Form: When Will NTA Release IIT JEE Registration Dates?

At present, NTA has not announced the JEE Main 2024 Registration form. Once released, fill the application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Will JEE Main Session 1 Exam be Conducted by NTA in January?

Yes, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Application Form: How to Fill JEE Registration Details?

Candidates are requested to fill in the Application Form carefully. No corrections will be permitted once the Application Form is submitted. Download the Information Bulletin and Replica of the Application Form. Read these carefully to ensure your eligibility. Follow the steps given below to Apply Online:

Step 1: Registration Form: Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. Step 2: Application Form: The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, applying for the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any). Step 3: Fee Payment: After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank. All 3 Steps can be done together or at separate timings. The submission of the Application of a candidate could be considered successful and his/her candidature would be confirmed only on the successful transaction/receipt of the prescribed application fee from him/her.

JEE Main Syllabus?

A clear understanding of the JEE Main syllabus is fundamental for effective and efficient exam preparation. It enables you to plan, study, and revise strategically, increasing your chances of scoring well on the exam. Check the JEE syllabus here.

NOTE: The JEE Main 2024 Exam date has been announced. NTA has not released the IIT JEE Main Application Form. To find the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding IIT JEE registration dates for upcoming sessions, we recommend you to check out this space — https://www.india.com/education/ — and visit the official JEE Mainwebsite (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) or the NTA website (https://nta.ac.in/).

