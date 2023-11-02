Home

JEE Main 2024 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Registration Date Likely This Week; Check Paper Pattern, Top Colleges

NTA JEE Main application form 2024 can be filled by visiting the official website - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) registration date likely this week.

JEE Main 2024 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) registration date likely this week. Engineering aspirants who are planning to appear for the first session of the examination can fill up the NTA JEE Main application form by visiting the official website – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. As per the Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2024-25, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination is slated to be held from January 24 to February 1, 2024. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024.

Along with the NTA JEE Main application form, NTA will release the information bulletin. The Information notification will include details like exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details. Till now, NTA has not released any official statement on the JEE Main Registration date and time. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news and updates on JEE Main 2024 registration dates.

