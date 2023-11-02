JEE Main 2024 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Registration Date Likely This Week; Check Paper Pattern, Top Colleges

Top Recommended Stories

NTA JEE Main application form 2024 can be filled by visiting the official website - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) registration date likely this week.

Updated: November 2, 2023 9:33 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Main 2024 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) registration date likely this week. Engineering aspirants who are planning to appear for the first session of the examination can fill up the NTA JEE Main application form by visiting the official website – https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. As per the Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2024-25, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination is slated to be held from January 24 to February 1, 2024. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024.

Along with the NTA JEE Main application form, NTA will release the information bulletin. The Information notification will include details like exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details. Till now, NTA has not released any official statement on the JEE Main Registration date and time. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest news and updates on JEE Main 2024 registration dates.

  • Nov 2, 2023 9:33 AM IST

    Going through the NTA JEE Main 2023 Information bulletin, JEE Main will be conducted in the following modes:

    a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

    b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test
    (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted
    on drawing sheet of A4 size.

    c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based
    Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:55 AM IST
    JEE Main 2024 LIVE Updates: NTA To Introduce Revised Syllabus For JEE Main 2024?
    As per the TOI report, the NTA is expected to introduce a lighter syllabus for the JEE Main 2024. The syllabus has been rationalized, considering the syllabus reductions implemented by several education boards in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The updated syllabus will be published in conjunction with the information bulletin and registration dates next week, the report further said. Furthermore, NTA intends to provide result dates during the registration process to facilitate candidates and institutions in their admission cycle planning.
  • Nov 2, 2023 8:53 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 LIVE Updates: Why Does NTA Conduct JEE Main Exam?

    Joint Entrance Examination is one of the most significant engineering entrance exams in India. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and serves as a gateway for admission to various undergraduate engineering programs in Indian colleges and universities.

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:51 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Registration Date(Tentative)


    The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) registration date likely this week. As per the IndianExpress report, the application process was expected to begin towards the end of November 1, 2023.

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:46 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Registration Date Likely This Week; Check Paper Pattern, Top Colleges

    The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) registration date likely this week.

