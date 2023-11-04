By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Main 2024 Exam Pattern: Check Marking Scheme, Syllabus, Duration, Mode of Examination
JEE Main 2024: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 examination will conclude on November 30. The JEE Main application form for the session 1 examination can be accessed and completed on the official website, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. Aspiring candidates complete their registration before the stipulated time. Before filling up of the application form, the NTA has published a comprehensive information bulletin that includes information on the marking scheme, syllabus, examination duration, and mode. Check details below:
JEE Main 2024 Exam Pattern: Check IIT JEE Marking Scheme
JEE Main 2024 Pattern: Check IIT JEE Mode of Examination(Paper 1, 2A)
Mode of Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 is being conducted in the following modes:
- Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.
- Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.
- Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.
JEE Main 2024: Choice of Medium of Question Papers
- Medium of the Question Papers: Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) – 2024 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
- Scheme of Examination: Subject combinations for each paper, type of questions in each paper, and mode of examination are given in the table below:
|PAPER
|SUBJECTS
|TYPE OF QUESTIONS
|MODE OF
EXAMINATION
|Paper 1:
B.E./B.Tech
|Mathematics,
Physics and
Chemistry
|Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer
is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics,
Physics, and Chemistry
|“Computer Based Test
(CBT)” mode only
Scheme of Examination for Paper 2A: B. Arch
|PAPER
|SUBJECTS
|TYPE OF QUESTIONS
|MODE OF
EXAMINATION
|Paper 2A:
B. Arch
|Part-I: Mathematics
|Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer
is a numerical value
|Computer Based Test
(CBT)” mode only
|Paper 2A:
B. Arch
|Part-II:
Aptitude Test
|Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|Computer Based Test
(CBT)” mode only
|Paper 2A:
B. Arch
|Part-II:
Aptitude Test
|Questions to test drawing aptitude
|“Pen and Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet of A4 size
