JEE Main 2024 Exam Pattern: Check Marking Scheme, Syllabus, Duration, Mode of Examination

JEE Main 2024: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 examination will conclude on November 30. The JEE Main application form for the session 1 examination can

JEE Main 2024: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 examination will conclude on November 30. The JEE Main application form for the session 1 examination can be accessed and completed on the official website, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. Aspiring candidates complete their registration before the stipulated time. Before filling up of the application form, the NTA has published a comprehensive information bulletin that includes information on the marking scheme, syllabus, examination duration, and mode. Check details below:

JEE Main 2024 Exam Pattern: Check IIT JEE Marking Scheme

JEE Main 2024 Pattern: Check IIT JEE Mode of Examination(Paper 1, 2A)

Mode of Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 is being conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Main 2024: Choice of Medium of Question Papers

Medium of the Question Papers: Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) – 2024 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS MODE OF

EXAMINATION Paper 1:

B.E./B.Tech Mathematics,

Physics and

Chemistry Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer

is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics,

Physics, and Chemistry “Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only

Scheme of Examination for Paper 2A: B. Arch

PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS MODE OF

EXAMINATION Paper 2A:

B. Arch Part-I: Mathematics Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer

is a numerical value Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only Paper 2A:

B. Arch Part-II:

Aptitude Test Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Computer Based Test

(CBT)” mode only Paper 2A:

B. Arch Part-II:

Aptitude Test Questions to test drawing aptitude “Pen and Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet of A4 size

