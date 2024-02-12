Home

JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key(Soon) For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning.) at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Download Link

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2024 can be downloaded at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers.

JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key will be released today, February 12, 2024, as per the information bulletin. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main) can access JEE Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch. & B.Planning.) Final Answer Key at jeemain.nta.ac.in.The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 India on 24 January 2024 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. & Paper 2B: B.Planning) and on 27, 29, 30, 31 January 2024 and 01 February 2024 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 Centres located in 291 Cities across the Country (including 21 Cities outside India).

JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key(Release Date And Time)

The JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key was released on February 6, 2024. Along with the provisional answer keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning), the Question Papers with Recorded Responses were also uploaded on the website. To raise objections or challenges against the provisional answer key, candidates are required to pay some processing fee. The payment for the processing fee can be made through debit card/credit card/net banking till February 9, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM).

No challenge will entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the JEE Main 2024 Provisional answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The keys finalized by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key(Release Date And Time)

To access the JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key, a candidate is required to enter his/her JEE application number, password, and captcha code. Check the step-by-step guide to download the JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key.

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” NTA Declares the Final NTA Scores for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)/Final Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2024 of Paper-1.” Enter the login details such as JEE Main 2024 application number, date of birth, and security pin. Click on the ‘Login’ option. Your JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Dates of Examination: Between 24 January and 01 February 2024

Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: February 7 to February 9, 2024

Declaration of Result: 12 February 2024

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2024, the candidate may also contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

