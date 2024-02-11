Home

JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Result on February 12

JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key will be released at jeemain.nta.ac.in; meanwhile JEE result will be declared on February 12, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning) anytime soon. Along with the JEE Mains 2024 Final Answer Key, NTA will publish the JEE scorecard, JEE Toppers List, and category-wise cut-off. Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can check and download the NTA JEE Mains Scorecard at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

The JEE Mains Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses were uploaded on the website on February 7, 2024, https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key, till February 9, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM). If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the JEE Mains Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge.

The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final. No challenge will entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. The JEE result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2024 will be entertained.

JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key: How to Check at jeemain.nta.ac.in?

Please go to the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download the JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your NTA JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE (Main) NTA Score for B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning

Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) – 2024.

For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

The detailed procedure for the compilation of the NTA Score is available on the NTA Website and also in the Appendix-V of the Information Bulletin.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2024, the candidate may also contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. For more details, visit the official website of JEE Main.

