JEE Main 2024: From Registration Date to Adding Paper; NTA Answers to Your FAQs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has addressed the frequently asked questions(FAQs) regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Underway; Check Top Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra

JEE Main 2024 Registration Last Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has addressed the frequently asked questions(FAQs) regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. Engineering aspirants who have applied for the entrance examination are encouraged to review the FAQs available on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The testing agency has provided clarification on various aspects of JEE Main 2024, including registration, application form details, exam papers, and the correction window.

JEE Main 2024 Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs): Check Answers to Your Queries

Can I make correction in my online application form of JEE (Main) – 2024?

An opportunity for making correction in the Particulars of Application Form on the website only will be provided after closing date of Online submission of Application Form.

Can I add more session (Session 1 or Session 2 of 2024) during the correction window period?

Candidate can add Session 2, along with the session he/she already selected while filling the application form, during the correction window period. The fee for added session will also have been paid by the candidate.

Can I remove any selected session (Session 2 of 2024) during the correction window period?

Candidate can remove Session 2 of 2024) during the correction window period. However, the fee of removed session will not be refunded.

Can I interchange session (from Session 1 to Session 2 or viceversa) during correction window period?

No.

Can I add more Paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2A or Paper 2B) during the correction window period?

Yes, candidate can add either more paper during the correction window period. The fee for added paper will, if applicable have also be paid by the candidate.

Can I remove any selected Paper during the correction window period?

Yes, Candidate can remove or add any selected Paper (Paper 1 and/or Paper 2A and/or Paper 2B) during the correction window period. Extra fee (is any) will be paid by the candidate. However, the fee of removed paper will not be refunded.

I have paid the fee more than one time but my confirmation page is not downloaded?

Candidates are advised to wait for 24 Hours until the payment status updated. In case the Confirmation

Page is not generated even after 24 hours of payment of the fee, then the candidate may approach the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway (helpline numbers and email given in Appendix II of Information Bulletin) to ensure the successful payment or to obtain the refund of duplicate/multiple payments. Later, if payment is reflected with NTA, the amount of duplicate transaction of will be refunded after the declaration of the final result of JEE (Main) – 2024.

Has the last date of online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2024 been extended?

Yes, the last date of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2024 has been extended up to 04 December 2023.

When will the correction window be opened?

The Correction facility will be given from 06 December to 08 December 2023.

