JEE Main 2024: Image Correction Portal Opens For Session 1 Exam; Check Do’s And Don’t

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has opened the image correction portal for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main). During this period, candidates are required to upload the photograph as per the required specifications to avoid rejection of the application.

“It has been observed that the Photograph uploaded by few candidate for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2024 has not been found as per the required specifications, therefore, it has been decided to give an opportunity to candidates to upload the Photograph as per required specifications to avoid rejection of application by opening the window to change their actual recent photograph on their respective online application forms as per schedule given below,” NTA in an official notification said.

