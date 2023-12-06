Home

JEE Main 2024: Application Correction Window Opens On jeemain.nta.ac.in Today, Know How To Make Changes

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window has opened today and you can make the changes by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in. Know how..

New Delhi: If you are a student preparing for the JEE Main Exam 2024, this news is of great importance to you. The JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window has been opened today on the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in. Engineering aspirants can make the changes by visiting the above-mentioned website and to know how you can make the changes, read further. NTA will conduct the Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Check important dates, the official website, the exam pattern, and instructions related to JEE Main 2024 here.

