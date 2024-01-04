Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 New Rule: Frisking, Biometric Attendance To Be Repeated After Toilet Breaks

The Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1 by the National Testing Agency(NTA).

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Check Previous Year's Question Papers, Preparation Strategies to Score Better

JEE Main 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1 by the National Testing Agency(NTA). To ensure the security and integrity of the competitive examination, frisking, and biometric attendance are considered to be mandatory for examinees. As per the TOI report, engineering aspirants who are planning to appear for the JEE-Main will undergo frisking and biometric attendance even after taking a toilet break. Yes, you heard it right, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is implementing stricter protocols, extending frisking and biometric identification processes to agency officials. Additionally, for the first time, the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be held in centers in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, and Tura, Meghalaya.

No cases of use of unfair means or proxy attendance: NTA Director Subodh Kumar Singh

“The move is aimed at ensuring there are no cases of use of unfair means or proxy attendance. We have strict mechanisms in place already but the idea is to make the exam completely foolproof to ensure there are zero incidents,” NTA Director Subodh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. Officials, observers, staff members and even helps serving refreshments will have to undergo the same process, the report further said.

JEE Main: Top 20 per cent of the merit list becomes eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced)

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main is the screening test for admissions to centrally-funded technical institutions such as NITs and IIITs. The top 20 per cent of the merit list becomes eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Advanced Exam Date: Paper Pattern, Timings

The JEE (Advanced) 2024 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The examination will be held on May 26, 2024.

Biometric Attendance

At present, aspirants are screened at the entry, and biometric attendance is also recorded there. “The same process will be extended to other exams as well in the longer run,” Singh added, PTI reported.

JEE Main 2024: 12.3 Lakh Registration For The First Time

The JEE (Main)-2024 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from January 24 to February 1. The results will be announced on February 12. The NTA has received record 12.3 lakh registrations for the exam this time. The second edition of the bi-annual exam will be conducted in April.

The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the Question Paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned. All calculations/writing work is to be done only in the Rough Sheet provided at the Test Centre in the Examination Room/Hall and on completion of the test, candidates must hand over the Rough Sheets to the Invigilator on duty in the Room/Hall. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2024, the candidates can also email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

