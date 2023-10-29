Home

JEE Main 2024: NTA Expected to Announce Revised Syllabus, Information Bulletin Next Week

JEE Main 2024 Exam: Joint Entrance Examination is one of the most significant engineering entrance exams in India. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and serves as a gateway for admission to various undergraduate engineering programs in Indian colleges and universities. Speaking of the exam pattern, the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main), comprises two papers. Paper 1 is organized for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) also serves as the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses nationwide.

As per the TOI report, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to introduce a lighter syllabus for the JEE-Main next year. The syllabus has been rationalized, considering the syllabus reductions implemented by different education boards in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The updated syllabus will be published in conjunction with the information bulletin and registration dates next week, the report further said. Furthermore, NTA intends to provide result dates during the registration process to facilitate candidates and institutions in their admission cycle planning.

The curriculum for the upcoming engineering/architecture entrance examination, scheduled between January and April in 2024, has been crafted with due consideration to the syllabus adjustments made by educational boards nationwide.

Various education boards, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE), and NCERT, had trimmed down the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 in response to the academic disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The present Class 12 cohort was in Class 9 in 2020 when the syllabus rationalization was introduced. Nevertheless, the syllabi for JEE (Main) and NEET-UG remained unaltered.

NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh stated that the agency has engaged in discussions with all education boards, and the expert committee is currently in the process of finalizing the syllabus based on these consultations.”The revised syllabus will be notified along with the information bulletin which will be released next week along with the registration dates,” NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying to TOI.

JEE Main 2024 Paper Pattern

JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

b) Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Application Form Release Date

Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) – 2024 through the “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Submission of the Application Form could be made by the candidate online through the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Follow the steps given below to Apply Online:

Step 1: Registration Form: Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number

Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number Step 2: Application Form: The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, applying for

the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any)

The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, applying for the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any) Step 3: Fee Payment: After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank.

As per the Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2024-25, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination will be held between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The JEE Main Information notification will include important details such as exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details.

NOTE: For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.