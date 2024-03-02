JEE Main 2024 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Paper 2 Barch, Bplan Scores at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Soon); Link, Topper List

Home

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 Date For B.Arch & B.Planning have not been released yet. Check NTA JEE Scores and JEE Topper List at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Result LIVE Updates: JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 Date For B.Arch & B.Planning have not been released yet; eligible candidates can access the NTA JEE Scores and JEE Topper List at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. As per the media reports, the JEE Main Paper 2 Result will be declared this week; however, it is tentative. To access the NTA JEE Main 2024 Topper List, candidates need to enter his/her application number and password. Meanwhile, the application process to register for JEE Session 2 will close on March 2. Candidates are required to submit the application form at the earliest.

Method of resolving ties: The tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2A: B. Arch will be resolved in the following manner:

1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

2. NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

3. NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by

4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by

5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by

6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test followed by

7. Older in Age followed by

8. Application Number in ascending order

