JEE Main 2024 Registration Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, Top Engineering Colleges, Details Here

JEE Main 2024 Registration: NTA has not released the JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates. The dates mentioned above are tentative and based on the previous year's trends.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) registration is expected to begin soon on its official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. If going by the reports, the JEE Main 2024 application is expected to be released in the month of December 2023. However, NTA Officials have not released any date or time for the announcement of the exam date, or application form. Usually, the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. Along with the application form, NTA will release the JEE Main 2024 Information Bulletin. Candidates must read carefully the Instructions (including how to fill up the Application Form online) given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA Website. Candidates not complying with the instructions will be summarily disqualified.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Know How to Fill Application Form?

Step 1 Registration Form: Register for the Online Application Form and note down the system-generated Application Number. Candidate must write his/her Full Name the same as printed on the certificate/marksheet

of Class 10 / equivalent Examination otherwise the form will be rejected. The candidate should supply the required details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create a PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. Step 2 Application Form: The Candidates can log in with the system-generated Application Number and pre-created Password for completing the Application Form including filling up personal details, applying for the Paper, choosing the Examination Cities, providing the details of Educational Qualifications, and uploading the images and documents (if any). Step 3 Fee Payment: After completing Step 1 and Step 2, the candidates have to pay the requisite examination fee. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable to the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank.

The Confirmation Page of the online Application Form will be generated only after successful payment by the Candidate. Download, save, and print a copy of the Confirmation Page of the Application Form (which would be downloadable only after the successful remittance of the fee) for future reference.

JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates

Online Submission of Application Form: December 2023(tentative)/ Exact date and time to be announced soon.

Last date for successful transaction of the prescribed Application Fee: to be announced soon.

Announcement of the City of Examination: to be announced soon.

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: to be announced soon.

Dates of Examination: To be displayed on the NTA website

Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website

Declaration of Result: To be displayed on the NTA website

NOTE: NTA has not released the JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates. The dates mentioned above are tentative and based on the previous year’s trends.

Top 10 Engineering Universities As Per NIRF Ranking 2023

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Rank 9: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Rank 10: Jadavpur University

Mode of Examination

If going by Information Bulletin of JEE(Main) – 2023.pdf, the examination will be conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test(CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Candidates are advised to fill up only one Application Form and to take utmost care while filling the mobile number and e-mail address. Candidates are also advised to use the mobile number and email address that are accessible to them. Only one mobile number and email address should be used for one Application Form. For more details, visit the official website.

