JEE Main 2024 Registration: Can Engineering Aspirants Submit Multiple IIT JEE Applications? Read NTA's Official Statement

JEE Main 2024 Exam in 2 Sessions; Can Engineering Aspirants Submit Multiple IIT JEE Applications? Read NTA’s Official Statement

JEE Main 2024 Registration has started. Engineering candidates can fill up the NTA JEE Main application form 2024 by visiting the official website — https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 registration process has started, with multiple login options to register for the engineering examination. The JEE-Main is the screening test for admissions to centrally-funded technical institutions like NITs and IIITs. The top 20 per cent of the merit list becomes eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Engineering candidates can fill up the NTA JEE Main application form 2024 by visiting the official website — https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

The NTA will announce the allotment of the city for the examination centre by the second week of January next year and the computer-based tests will be conducted from January 24 to February 1. The JEE (Main)-2024 will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window

Candidates are requested to fill in the application form carefully. No corrections will be permitted once the application form is submitted.

JEE Main 2024 Exam in Two Sessions: Can An Engineering Aspirant Submit Multiple Applications? Read NTA’s statement

Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) – 2024 through the “Online” mode only through the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or both Sessions (January and April) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one Session, he/she has to pay the Examination Fee only for that Session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for Session 2 (April).

If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2, the candidate can log in and pay the Examination Fee for Session 2 during that period.

The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin and will also be notified separately through a Public Notice.

The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI Services. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable from the candidate (in addition to the examination fee) by the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway Integrator.

NOTE: Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form.

JEE Main Syllabus: Has NTA Really Reduced JEE-Main syllabus to align with rationalised curriculum of school boards?

The syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main has been reduced to align with the curriculum rationalised by the CBSE and other school boards, according to officials of the National Testing Agency. “Several education boards, including the CBSE, have rationalised their syllabus to cope with the academic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-four education boards responded for consultation on the syllabus and presented their status,” a senior NTA official was quoted as saying to news agency PTI. The official said that “a committee under the NCERT was formed and all the deleted units of all the education boards which responded were addressed in the revised syllabus to align the curriculum”.

JEE Main Application: NTA JEE Main Registration

JEE Main Application: How to Register For NTA JEE Main Registration?

Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” JEE(Main) 2024 Registration open (Click Here).”

Enter the login details and register on the portal.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit and take a copy of it for future reference.

For Papers, Scheme, Timing, eligibility, and other information, candidates are requested to please check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) – 2024 available on the website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. For further clarification related to the JEE (Main) – 2024, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates.

