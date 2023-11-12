Home

JEE Main 2024 Registration Closing Shortly; Know About Application Process, Documents Required

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 will conclude on November 30, 2023.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Can Engineering Aspirants Submit Multiple IIT JEE Applications? Read NTA's Official Statement

JEE Main 2024: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 will conclude on November 30, 2023. In order to fill up the JEE Main application form, the engineering aspirants can log in at the https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ website. JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one application form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one application form. The Confirmation Page of the online Application Form for each session will be generated only after the successful payment of the fee by the Candidate. In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of the fee, then the candidate may have to approach the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Documents Required(with specifications)

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)

The size of the scanned copy of the PwD certificate should be in pdf between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

JEE Main 2024: How To Apply

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main application form Upload scanned documents including photographs and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the JEE Main application Download, save and print the confirmation page

