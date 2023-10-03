Home

JEE Main 2024: Registration May Begin From This Date, Check Documents Required For Application, Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date for January Session is from January 24, 2024 and it will go on till February 1, 2024. Read more to know JEE Main 2024 Expected Registration Date, Eligibility Criteria and Documents Required During Application among other things..

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the national-level entrance examination for engineering in India, is one of the biggest exams and is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JEE Main 2024 Exam Date has been officially released for Session 1 but it has still not been informed officially, as to when will the registration for these exams begin. The latest updates regarding JEE Main 2024 and even its application process shall be done through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Take a look at the tentative JEE Main 2024 Registration Date, Documents required for the JEE Main 2024 Application, the JEE Main 2024 Eligibility Criteria and the JEE Main 2024 Exam Dates and Schedule.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Dates

As mentioned earlier, the exam dates and schedule for the JEE Main 2024 has been officially released and can be checked on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam Dates are from January 24, 2024 to February 1, 2024 and the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Dates are set between April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024. Both the examinations will be held in a computer-based format.

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date

Officially, there has been no update regarding the date of registration or opening of applications for JEE Main 2024. It is expected that the registration is expected to begin in December, 2023 but the specific date has not been revealed yet. The registration link will be available on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2024: Documents Required For Application

Even though the official registration date for JEE Main 2024 is not out, take a look at the documents that are generally required during application-

A scanned image of your photograph and signature Category certificates (If required) Photo Identity Proof like the Aadhaar, Bank Passbook, Copy of the Ration Card, etc. Internet Banking or Card Details for the JEE Main 2024 Registration Fee Payment

(NOTE: Passport-size photos should show 80% face and ears on a white background and must be between 10 KB-200 KB in size in JPG or JPEG format.)

JEE Main 2024: Process After Registration

Once a candidate has registered for the JEE Main 2024, they will receive a confirmation message through their registered email address and mobile number. Later on, the candidates will be given their Admit Card and they can sit for the entrance examination. Students can also verify their application status by logging-in using their application number, password; this way, it can be checked whether their application has been submitted correctly or not.

JEE Main 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to sit for the JEE Main 2024, must meet an eligibility criteria. Those who have passed their Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2022 and 2023 or are appearing for the same in 2024, can appear for the exam. The 10+2 Examination must be cleared by the candidates from a recognised Central/State Board.

