Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Ending Today; Apply Now by 9 PM

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration Ending Today; Apply Now by 9 PM

JEE Main 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today, November 30, 2023. Engineering aspirants can fill

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Check Previous Year's Question Papers, Preparation Strategies to Score Better

JEE Main 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today, November 30, 2023. Engineering aspirants can fill up the NTA JEE Main Application form by visiting the official website – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The testing agency has fixed the JEE Main 2024 exam date. NTA will conduct the Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.