JEE Main 2024 Registration Extended; Check Revised Schedule, Correction Window Here

JEE Main 2024 Application Last Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the JEE Main 2024 registration date. Earlier scheduled to conclude today, November 30, the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 will now close on December 4. Engineering aspirants can fill up the NTA JEE Main Application form for the Session 1 exam by visiting the official website – https:///.

“It has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2024, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam,” NTA in an official notification stated.

In addition to it, the testing agency has released the JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window Date. NTA will conduct the Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Check important dates, the official website, the exam pattern, and instructions related to JEE Main 2024 here.

