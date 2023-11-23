Home

JEE Main 2024 Registration for Session 1 Ends in 7 Days, What’s Next?

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Check Previous Year's Question Papers, Preparation Strategies to Score Better

JEE Main 2024 Application Form: The National Testing Agency will close the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) on November 30, 2023. To remind our readers and engineering aspirants, only seven days are left for the students to fill up and submit the NTA JEE Main application form. The testing agency will conduct the session 1 or January session examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

The JEE (Main) comprises two papers; Paper 1 is held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

JEE Main 2024: How To Apply For NTA JEE Exam?

Visit the https:/// website. Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Using the system-generated application number, complete the JEE Main application form. Upload scanned documents including photographs and signature. Pay the application fee online. Submit the JEE Main application Download, save, and print the confirmation page for future reference.

