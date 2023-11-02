Home

JEE Main 2024 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Check Schedule, Application Form, Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) Syllabus

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) examination.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Check Previous Year's Question Papers, Preparation Strategies to Score Better

JEE Main 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main examination. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the NTA JEE Main 2024 application form by visiting the official website – /jeemain.nta.ac.in/. As per the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination will be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for Session 1, he/she has to pay the Examination Fee only for Session 1 during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for Session 2 (April 2024) when the application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin and will also be notified separately through a Public Notice.

JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Check important dates, schedules, eligibility, application forms, and how to register for the JEE examination.

JEE Main 2024 Registration – Check Schedule, Important Date And Time

Name of the event and check important dates Online Submission of Application Form: 01 November 2023 to 30 November 2023 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: 30 November 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Announcement of the City of Examination By the Second week of January 2024 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website 03 days before the actual date of the

Examination Date(s) of Examination Between 24 January and 01 February 2024 Centre, Date, and Shift As indicated on the Admit Card Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys To be announced later on the website

JEE Main Result 2024

NTA will announce the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 result on February 12, 2024. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate for the same Session(s) will not be accepted and will lead to the cancellation of his/her result.

JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) Syllabus

Check Syllabus for JEE Main Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

UNIT 1: SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS: Sets and their representation: Union, intersection, and complement of sets and their algebraic properties; Power set; Relation, Type of relations, equivalence relations, functions; one-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions.

UNIT 2: COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONS: Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a + ib and their representation in a plane, Argand diagram, algebra of complex number, modulus, and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number, Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions Relations between roots and co-efficient, nature of roots, the formation of quadratic equations with given roots.

UNIT3: MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS: Matrices, algebra of matrices, type of matrices, determinants, and matrices of order two and three, evaluation of determinants, area of triangles using determinants, Adjoint, and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and, Test of consistency and solution of

simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using matrices.

simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using matrices. UNIT 4: PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS: The fundamental principle of counting, permutation as an arrangement and combination as section, Meaning of P (n,r) and C (n,r), simple applications.

UNIT 5: BINOMIAL THEOREM AND ITS SIMPLE APPLICATIONS: Binomial theorem for a positive integral index, general term and middle term, and simple applications.

UNIT 6: SEQUENCE AND SERIES: Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic, geometric means between two given numbers, Relation between A.M and G.M. To know more click on the pdf given above.

JEE Main Application Fee 2024

Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) – 2023 through the “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Submission of the Application Form could be made by the candidate online through the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

