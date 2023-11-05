Home

JEE Main 2024 Registration Underway; Check Top Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra

JEE Main 2024 Registration: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 has begun on November 1, 2023, and is underway at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The application process will be concluded on November 30(up to 09:00 PM). Applicants who wish to apply for the competitive examination must visit the website to fill up the application form online.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or Parents/Guardians’ only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.

JEE Main 2024: Steps To Fill JEE Application Form

Visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

Click on it, “JEE(Main) 2024 Registration open (Click Here).”

Register by filling personal details and contact addresses. Note down the system-generated Application Number. The candidate should supply the required details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer.

Using the system-generated registration number, complete the NTA JEE application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate, if applicable.

Pay the application fee online Submit the application form.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page

JEE Main 2024: Application Fee

Paper Category Gender For Centers In India (Fee in ) Outside India (Fee in ) Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech

OR

Paper 2A B.Arch

OR

Paper-2B: B.Planning General Male 1000/- 5000/- female 800/- 4000/- Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Male 900/- 4500/- female 800/- 4000/- SC/ST/PwD Male 500/- 2500/- female 500/- 2500/- Third Gender 500/- 3000/- Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech and Paper 2A: B.Arch OR

Paper 1 B.E./B.Tech and Paper 2B B.Planning OR

Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B.Arch and Paper 2B :B.Planning

OR

Paper 2A: B.Arch and Paper 2B : B.Planning General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Male 2000/- 10000/- female 1600/- 8000/- SC/ST/PwD Male 1000/- 5000/- female 1000/- 5000/- Third Gender 1000/- 5000/

The Application Number printed on the computer-generated Confirmation Page must be mentioned in all such correspondences. It is therefore essential to note down the application number printed on the Confirmation Page.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Top Engineering Colleges in Maharashtra(NIRF Ranked)

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra(Rank 3) Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra(Rank 24) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Maharashtra(Rank 41) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, Maharashtra(Rank 57) College of Engineering, Pune Maharashtra(Rank 73)

