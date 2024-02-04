Home

JEE Main 2024 Response Sheet Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Session 2 Exam Dates Revised

JEE Main 2024 response sheet and question papers attempted by the candidates will be available on the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ before the declaration of the result/NTA Score. Along with

JEE Main 2024 response sheet and question papers attempted by the candidates will be available on the NTA website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ before the declaration of the result/NTA Score. Along with the recorded response sheet, NTA will release the JEE Main provisional answer sheet. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)– 2024 Session 1 in about 544 Centres in 291 Cities in CBT mode. In comparison to the previous year, the number of registered candidates is about 12,31,874. The number of cities and centres also increased where the examination was conducted. Meanwhile, the Session 2 registration process has commenced; candidates can fill up and submit the JEE Main Session 2 application form till March 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 4 to April 15, 2024. Earlier, the Session 2 examination was scheduled to be conducted between April 1 to April 15, 2024. The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, state code of eligibility, cities for session 2, educational qualification details, and pay the examination fees. The dates of advance intimation of examination City, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on the JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time. Check the complete schedule here:-

