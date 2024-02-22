By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Main 2024 Result For Paper 2 Soon; Know How to Download NTA JEE Scores, Final Answer Key
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2024 Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) soon at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; candidates can access the NTA JEE Scores by enter
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2024 Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) soon at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; candidates can access the NTA JEE Scores by entering their login details. To access the NTA JEE Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning), a registered needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.