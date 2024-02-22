Home

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2024 Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) soon at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; candidates can access the NTA JEE Scores by entering their login details. To access the NTA JEE Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning), a registered needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

