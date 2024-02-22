Top Recommended Stories

JEE Main 2024 Result For Paper 2 Soon; Know How to Download NTA JEE Scores, Final Answer Key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2024 Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) soon at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; candidates can access the NTA JEE Scores by entering their login details.

Published: February 22, 2024 12:29 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key will be released at jeemain.nta.ac.in; meanwhile JEE result will be declared on February 12, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2024 Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) soon at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; candidates can access the NTA JEE Scores by entering their login details. To access the NTA JEE Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning), a registered needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

