Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Result: Last Date to Challenge NTA JEE Answer Key Revised; New Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Result: Last Date to Challenge NTA JEE Answer Key Revised; New Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024: The last date to challenge the NTA JEE Main Answer Key has been revised. Yes, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will now allow candidates to raise objections against the JEE Main Answer

JEE Main 2024 Exam

JEE Main 2024: The last date to challenge the NTA JEE Main Answer Key has been revised. Yes, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will now allow candidates to raise objections against the JEE Main Answer Key 2024 till February 9, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode. The schedule has been revised due to a technical glitch in the server. Earlier, the last date to raise objections against the JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key was till today, February 8, 2024.

Trending Now

The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses were uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. For those candidates who might have challenged without the appropriate Question ID / Option ID, may challenge again. Their former fees will be refunded soon. These candidates have also been informed through e-mail / SMS.

You may like to read

If challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

In case of any discrepancy in the Question Paper displayed on the screen or date of examination, the candidate may contact 011-40759000 between 10:00 AM and 05:00 PM. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2024, the candidate may also contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.