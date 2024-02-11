Home

JEE Main 2024 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Scorecard, Topper List, Cut-Off at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link

JEE Main 2024 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Main Session 1 Scorecard, JEE Main Topper List, and JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off can be downloaded at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the scorecard, topper list, and cut-off for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main) tomorrow, February 12, 2024. Once released, candidates can download the NTA JEE Main Session 1 Scorecard, JEE Main Topper List, and JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Note, that the testing agency will publish the JEE Main final answer key. The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses were uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the JEE Main 2024 answer key is February 9, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)– 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) on 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2024 in about 544 Centres in 291 Cities (including 21 cities outside India). Stay tuned to this live blog to check the NTA JEE Main Session 1 Scorecard, Topper List, and Cut-Off at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

