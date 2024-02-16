JEE Main 2024 Result LIVE: NTA JEE Session 1 Paper 2A & 2B Scores at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link

Home

JEE Main 2024 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the NTA JEE Scores for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main) Paper 2A (B.Arch.) Paper 2B (B. Planning) soon at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE Main) can access Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) at jeemain.nta.ac.in.The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 India on 24 January 2024 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. & Paper 2B: B.Planning) and on 27, 29, 30, 31 January 2024 and 01 February 2024 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 Centres located in 291 Cities across the Country (including 21 Cities outside India). NTA has declared the JEE Session 1 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Scores; 23 candidates have received 100 NTA Score in Session 1 in Paper 1(B.E./B.Tech.).

The attendance across the Country was 95.8% for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.). The result for Paper 2 (B.Arch./B.Planning) will also be declared shortly. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates regarding the JEE Main 2024 Result.

