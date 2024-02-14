JEE Main 2024 Result: NTA JEE Paper 2A & 2B Scores at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Soon); Download Link

Home

JEE Main 2024 Result has been declared for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.); meanwhile, the NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be announced in the next few days. Once declared, candidates can download the JEE Main 2024 Scores at jeemain.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in. NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The NTA Score of a Candidate has been calculated as follows:-

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/Total number of candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’

Students must note that the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained. The candidate’s particulars including Category and Person with Disability (PwD) have been indicated as mentioned by the candidate in the online Application Form. After both Sessions of the JEE (Main) – 2024 Examination for Paper 1, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.

How to Download JEE Main 2024 Paper 2A & 2B Scores at jeemain.nta.ac.in?

Go to the official website: Engineering aspirants are advised to track the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 A & 2B Scores will be displayed on the screen.

