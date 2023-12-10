Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 City Intimation Slip, Admit Card Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Exams From Jan 24

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 intimation slip, and admit card soon on the official website h

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 intimation slip, and admit card soon on the official website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. Engineering aspirants who have successfully registered themselves for the same can download it once, the direct link is active. The Session 1 examination will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

