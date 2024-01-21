Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam| Beyond The Formula: Unconventional Approaches to Problem-Solving For JEE

The JEE (Main) - 2024 is being conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session. The examination is scheduled to begin on January 24, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam: The Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

The JEE (Main) – 2024 is being conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session. The examination is scheduled to begin on January 24, 2024. The last few days before the entrance examination are undoubtedly crucial for budding engineers. That’s when months of effort, determination, and restless nights come together, and being well-prepared becomes extremely important. These days, managing your time well can significantly influence the result of the final exam.

To understand the importance of using your finals week time wisely, let’s look at unconventional strategies to optimize your study schedule, control stress, and give the best in the time available. In this article, Mr. Nitin Viijay, Founder & CEO of Motion Education has shared some tips for the aspirants. To know more, read below:-

Harness the power of revision: Create a thorough plan for the entire week. Make sure that Physics, Chemistry, and Maths are balanced by allocating specific time slots for each subject. Use faster revision techniques. Review important chapters, equations, and sentences from notes kept throughout the year. To improve the problem-solving and time-management skills during the exam, make it a priority to complete sample and previous year questions. Create personalised study notes: Developing concise and well-organised notes can immensely benefit students during exam preparation. Condensing important concepts, formulas, and shortcuts into a single resource will help students revise effectively and save time during the last day of exams. Try to attempt the maximum number of questions: When answering the exam, candidates should prioritise correctly attempting the maximum number of questions. Understanding the importance of scoring well to elevate the rank, it is advisable to opt for simple, easy questions that require applying basic concepts. After answering the easier question, candidates can move on to tough questions that are tricky and time-consuming. Practice Previous Years Papers: To familiarise yourself with the time limits and atmosphere of the exams, candidates should take practice exams in an exam-like environment. It makes the exam framework seem more familiar, helps them with time management, and reduces their anxiety in the exam hall. Examining performance on these practice tests can help identify areas that need further work. Prioritise overall health: Feeling anxious during the last few days is natural, but effective stress management is crucial. To stay focused and avoid fatigue, divide study sessions into small portions and take breaks. It is advisable to lead a healthy lifestyle during the crucial time before the exam. A balanced diet, consistent exercise, and enough sleep are necessary for the best possible cognitive performance. Try to drink plenty of water and incorporate foods high in nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts, in the diet to stay healthy. While students might not prioritise sleep, getting enough rest can immensely improve their focus and enhance their memory for the exam.

Considering that the stress increases exponentially before the exam, it is very important to help students calm themselves as much as possible. Failing to relax the mind and body can jeopardize the entire effort put into preparation throughout the year. Aspirants should keep faith in the strategic revision plan and answer as many test papers as possible to enhance their performance in the exam. It is also very common that students might face anxiety even after thorough preparation. At such time, they should stop overthinking, and they can practice meditation or take breaks to indulge in recreational activities.

JEE Main 2024: Check JEE Main Session 1 Exam Schedule

Date of Exam JEE Main Paper JEE Main Shift 27, 29, 30, 31 January and

01 February 2024 Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) First shift (09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon) and Second Shift (03:00 P.M. to 06:00

P.M.) 24 January 2024 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) Second Shift (03:00 P.M. to 06:30 P.M.) The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( /) for the latest updates.

The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( /) for the latest updates.