JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam Expected in February; Check Subject-Wise Syllabus, Paper Pattern

The JEE Main Information notification will include important details such as exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details.

JEE Main 2024 Registration Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, Top Engineering Colleges, Details Here

JEE Main 2024: After completing the class 12th board examination from a recognized institution, many students choose to appear for competitive examinations to pursue higher education or secure the best job opportunities. Usually, the choice of competitive exams depends on your career goals, interests, passion, and the field you wish to pursue. In India, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is considered to be one of the toughest competitive engineering entrance exams. It is the first and foremost step for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate engineering programmes and courses in prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other reputed engineering colleges.

JEE Main 2024: Registration Process, Tentative Exam Date And Time

Speaking of NTA JEE Main 2024, the National Testing Agency — the exam conducting body — is expected to conduct the JEE Main 2024 session one exam in January or February. Meanwhile, if following the past trends, JEE Main 2024 registration is likely to start in December 2023. The NTA will release an official notification well in advance of the exam. The JEE Main Information notification will include important details such as exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details.

The registration period for JEE Main exams usually opens several weeks or even months before the scheduled examination date. During the stipulated time, candidates are allowed to register for the exam. As of the JEE Main 2023 Information bulletin, the engineering exam was conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session. Submission of the Application Form could be made by the candidate online through the NTA

website: jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Name of the event Check important dates here Online Submission of Application Form Second week of December 2023 Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee Second week of January 2024 Exam Date First week of February 2024 Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and nta.ac.in. NOTE: It’s important for candidates to be aware that official exam dates have not been announced yet. The dates mentioned above are tentative. JEE Main 2024 Syllabus The details of the syllabus are given on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Check Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

MATHEMATICS UNIT 1: SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS

UNIT 2: COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

UNIT3: MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS

UNIT 4: PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS PHYSICS UNIT 1: PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT

UNIT 2: KINEMATICS

UNIT 3: LAWS OF MOTION PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY UNIT I: SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRY

UNIT 2: STATES OF MATTER NOTE: The NTA’s official website will provide you with the latest updates, notifications, and detailed information related to the JEE Main exam, including the 2024 session 1. You can also refer to this space for all the latest updates.

JEE Main 2024 Registration: How To Apply At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates are required to register for the JEE Main exam online through the official NTA website. During the registration process, candidates need to provide personal and academic information, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on JEE Main 2024 registration link Fill up the application form with personal, and academic details. Upload scanned images and relevant documents. Pay the application fee, and click on the submit option. Download the JEE Main application form 2024, and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2024 Paper Pattern

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: Planning-Based Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The Examination will be held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been mandated to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) by the Ministry of Education since 2019.

