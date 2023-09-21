Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam: Check Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Subject-Wise Important Topics, Syllabus

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main)– 2024 Session 1 examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

In other words, JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Speaking of the NTA Exam calendar, Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 examination will be held between April 1 to April 15, 2024. Both sessions will be held in Computer Based Mode(CBT). The examination is held in different months to ensure that the JEE (Main) – 2024 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs.

A clear understanding of the JEE Main syllabus is fundamental for effective and efficient exam preparation. It enables you to plan, study, and revise strategically, increasing your chances of scoring well on the exam. In this article, we will discuss about the Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

MATHEMATICS: UNIT 1: SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS: Sets and their representation: Union, intersection and complement of sets and their algebraic properties; Power set; Relation, Type of relations, equivalence relations, functions; one-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions.

Sets and their representation: Union, intersection and complement of sets and their algebraic properties; Power set; Relation, Type of relations, equivalence relations, functions; one-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions. UNIT 2: COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONS: Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a + ib and their representation in a plane, Argand diagram, algebra of complex number, modulus and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number, square root of a complex number, triangle inequality, Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions Relations between roots and co-efficient, nature of roots, the formation of quadratic equations with given roots.

Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a + ib and their representation in a plane, Argand diagram, algebra of complex number, modulus and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number, square root of a complex number, triangle inequality, Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions Relations between roots and co-efficient, nature of roots, the formation of quadratic equations with given roots. UNIT3: MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS: Matrices, algebra of matrices, type of matrices, determinants, and matrices of order two and three, properties of determinants, evaluation of determinants, area of triangles using determinants, Adjoint, and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and elementary transformations, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants and matrices.

Matrices, algebra of matrices, type of matrices, determinants, and matrices of order two and three, properties of determinants, evaluation of determinants, area of triangles using determinants, Adjoint, and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and elementary transformations, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants and matrices. UNIT 4: PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS: The fundamental principle of counting, permutation as an arrangement and combination as section, Meaning of P (n,r) and C (n,r), simple applications.

The fundamental principle of counting, permutation as an arrangement and combination as section, Meaning of P (n,r) and C (n,r), simple applications. UNIT 5: MATHEMATICAL INDUCTIONS : Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications.

: Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications. UNIT 6: BINOMIAL THEOREM AND ITS SIMPLE APPLICATION: Binomial theorem for a positive integral index, general term and middle term, properties of Binomial coefficients, and simple applications.

Binomial theorem for a positive integral index, general term and middle term, properties of Binomial coefficients, and simple applications. UNIT 7: SEQUENCE AND SERIES: Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic, geometric means between two given numbers, Relation between A.M and G.M sum up to n terms of special series; Sn, Sn2, Sn3. Arithmetico-Geometric progression.

Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic, geometric means between two given numbers, Relation between A.M and G.M sum up to n terms of special series; Sn, Sn2, Sn3. Arithmetico-Geometric progression. UNIT 8: LIMIT, CONTINUITY, AND DIFFERENTIABILITY: Real–valued functions, algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic, and exponential functions, inverse function. Graphs of simple functions. Limits, continuity, and differentiability. Differentiation of the sum, difference, product, and quotient of two functions. Differentiation of trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, logarithmic, exponential, composite and implicit functions; derivatives of order up to two, Rolle’s and Lagrange’s Mean value Theorems, Applications of derivatives: Rate of change of quantities, monotonicIncreasing and decreasing functions, Maxima and minima of functions of one variable, tangents and normal.

Real–valued functions, algebra of functions, polynomials, rational, trigonometric, logarithmic, and exponential functions, inverse function. Graphs of simple functions. Limits, continuity, and differentiability. Differentiation of the sum, difference, product, and quotient of two functions. Differentiation of trigonometric, inverse trigonometric, logarithmic, exponential, composite and implicit functions; derivatives of order up to two, Rolle’s and Lagrange’s Mean value Theorems, Applications of derivatives: Rate of change of quantities, monotonicIncreasing and decreasing functions, Maxima and minima of functions of one variable, tangents and normal. UNIT 9: INTEGRAL CALCULAS

UNIT 10: DIFFRENTIAL EQUATIONS

UNIT 11: CO-ORDINATE GEOMETRY

UNIT 12: THREE DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY

UNIT 13: VECTOR ALGEBRA

