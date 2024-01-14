JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam Day Guidelines – Check Documents, Reporting Time, Dress Code Here

Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam Day Guidelines: The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency at different Centres located throughout the country and cities outside India on January 24, (2nd Shift) for B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) and 27, 29, 30, 31st January and February 1, 2024 for B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1). Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on January 24, 2024, has been hosted at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; meanwhile the admit card for the said examination will be released by January 20(tentative). To appear for JEE Main exam smoothly, aspirants must adhere to all of the guidelines established by the authorities.

JEE Main 2024 Reporting Time

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well on time i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc, they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay.

List of Important Documents to Carry to JEE Main 2024 Exam Centre

Candidates MUST bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre. Candidates who will not bring these will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen. Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph. PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category or PwD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

JEE Main 202 4 Session 1 Dress Code

While it has been noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not specified any guidelines for the JEE Main dress code, candidates are advised to adhere to the following guidelines when appearing for the competitive exam. While there is no prescribed uniform for JEE Main, it is recommended that candidates dress appropriately, taking into consideration the following guidelines.

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper concerned;

One should not wear accessories such as goggles, rings, bracelets or any of such items.

Shoes with thick soles are not allowed.

One should avoid wearing a cap/ muffler, dupatta, scarf, stole, or any cloth over their head.

The candidates must approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination. The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and can take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Cards and authorized Photo IDs will not be permitted to take the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

UNFAIR MEANS PRACTICES AND BREACH OF EXAMINATION RULES

Unfair Means practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. It includes, but is not limited to:

Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates;

Using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination;

Manipulation and fabrication of online documents viz. Admit Card, Rank Letter, SelfDeclaration, etc.;

Forceful entry in /exit from Examination Centre/Hall;

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/ 011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

