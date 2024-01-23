Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam Begins TOMORROW, Check Items To Carry And Other Exam Day Guidelines

The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam begins tomorrow and if you are one of the candidates, read to check the items you must carry with you and other exam day guidelines.

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and is scheduled to begin tomorrow, January 24, 2024 for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). The examinations starting tomorrow, will continue till February 1, 2024 and the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Admit Cards have also been released by the exam conducting body. The candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam tomorrow, are expected to carry certain things with them for the examination and also adhere to certain exam day guidelines. Read to know the above-mentioned things in detail…

JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Things To Carry For Exam

As mentioned earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exams from tomorrow and the exams will continue till February 1, 2024. Listed below are the things every examinee must carry with them to the examination hall..

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Admit Card

A valid photo identity(ID) proof.

A duly filled, hard copy of the Self-Declaration Form which can be downloaded from the official website of NTA.

A passport-size photograph which must be pasted on the attendance sheet.

A water bottle which is transparent.

A ballpoint pen for the examination.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam: Dress Code

Apart from the things that are a must for all candidates appearing for the examination to carry, there is a strict dress code that all must adhere to. According to the official rules and clothes with too many pockets must be avoided by candidates, any form of jewellery must not be worn by candidates. Simple and a light attire is recommended for all candidates.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Exam-Day Guidelines

Speaking of the other exam day guidelines that all candidates must follow, each JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Candidate must arrive at the examination centre at least two hours before the scheduled beginning of the exam; it is mandatory for them to arrive at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

While writing their exam, each candidate must write their full name and roll number on the top of the rough sheet which will be given during the test. Rough sheets must also be returned to the invigilator with the admit cards, after the exam is over and before exiting the examination hall.

Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, electronic devices, smartwatches or other similar unauthorised items are strictly prohibited in the examination hall. Packed food items like candies, sandwiches and chocolates are NOT allowed however, candidates who are diabetic, can get fruits, sugar tablets and water (in a transparent bottle) with them for the exam.

