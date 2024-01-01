By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Exam in 23 Days; Exam City Slip, Admit Card Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) which comprises two papers will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Applicants who wish to appear for the Session 1 examination must download the admit card by visiting the website – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; the hall tickets as per the NTA JEE information bulletin will be published 3 days before the actual date of the examination.
