Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Likely In Feb; Will NTA Release Common Academic Calendar?

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Likely In Feb; Will NTA Release Common Academic Calendar?

If going by the media reports, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is expected to be held in February. However, NTA has not released any official statement JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Dates.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Likely In Feb; Will NTA Release Common Academic Calendar?.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the sole exam conducting body, is expected to release the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25. The annual examination calendar will have dates for major exams such as CUET UG, NEET UG, JEE Main 2024 Session 1, and others. Once released, students can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website – https://nta.ac.in/.

Trending Now

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardized tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions with a mission to improve equity and quality in education by developing and administering research-based valid, reliable, efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments.

NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25: Check JEE Main, CUET, NEET UG Exam Dates

Serial No Name of the examination Dates of Examination Reserve Dates 1 Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 1 to be announced soon to be announced soon 2 Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 2 to be announced soon to be announced soon 3 ICAR AIEEA 2024 to be announced soon to be announced soon 4 National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] –

2024 to be announced soon to be announced soon 5 Common University Entrance

Test (CUET) 2024 to be announced soon to be announced soon

JEE Main 2024 in February? Check Details Here

If going by the media reports, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is expected to be held in February. However, NTA has not released any official statement regarding this. As soon as the registration process opens, students will be allowed to fill up the application form. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill up more than one application form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled up more than one application form.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. The JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date: to be announced soon.

to be announced soon. JEE Main 2024 Registration Date : to be announced soon.

: to be announced soon. JEE Main 2024 Official Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

NOTE: JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. Please note, along with the registration form, NTA will release the information bulletin on its website.

NEET UG 2024

NEET (UG) has been a qualifying entrance exam since 2020 for admission to the MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER (although such Medical Institutions are governed under separate Statutes), as per the proviso under Section 14 (1) of the NMC Act (2019). This year, the NEET UG examination was held on May 7, 2023. At present, NTA has not released the NEET UG 2024 Registration dates.

NEET UG 2024 Exam Date : to be announced soon.

: to be announced soon. NEET UG 2024 Registration Date: to be announced soon.

to be announced soon. NEET UG 2024 Official Website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/

CUET UG 2024 Dates

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single The examination will enable the candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Date: to be announced soon.

to be announced soon. CUET UG 2024 Registration Date : to be announced soon.

: to be announced soon. CUET UG 2024 Official Website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES