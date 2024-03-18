Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Admit Card on April 1; Advance Intimation City Slip Expected This Week

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Admit Card on April 1; Advance Intimation City Slip Expected This Week

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip will be displayed on jeemain.nta.ac.in by the third week of March 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Schedule

JEE Main Admit Card 2024 for Session 2 will be released on April 1, 2024; three days before the commencement of the Joint Entrance Examination. This year, JEE Main Session 2 examination will be held between April 4 to April 15, 2024. Before releasing the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Admit Card, NTA will issue the JEE Main Exam City Slip. A candidate can access the NTA JEE Main Advance Intimation City Slip by entering his/her application number, date of birth, and captcha code. Know how to download the JEE Main Exam City Slip 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Advance Intimation City Slip: How to Download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/#.

Look for the link that reads,”Download JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Advance Intimation City Slip.”

Enter the login details such as JEE Main application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your NTA JEE Main Session 2 Hall Tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

With no official update as to when the National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip, media reports claim that the advance intimation city slip is likely to be released by March 21. However, the date mentioned is tentative. Neither NTA officials nor UGC Chairman has made any announcement regarding the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.