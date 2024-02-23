Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Application Window To Close Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; How To Apply

The JEE Main 2024 application window for Session 2 will close soon on its official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to close the application window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 on March 2 at 11:00 PM. Engineering aspirants who wish to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination – Main 2024 April session must log in at jeemain.nta.ac.in and submit the application form at the earliest. Candidates can pay the application fee online till 11:50 PM of March 2.

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility, Cities for Session 2, educational qualification details, and pay the Examination Fees. Those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the schedule.

The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate.

JEE Main 2024 Application: How to Register For NTA JEE Session 2 Registration?

Visit the official website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, click on the flashing statement that reads, “JEE(Main) 2024 : Click Here to Registration and Login for Session-2.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

For registered candidates, they must enter their application number, password, and security pin and click on the sign-in option.

For new users, register yourself on the portal. Once done, sign into the account by entering their system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned and should be as per the requirements, format, and size.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.

Download the JEE Mains 2024 application form.

1 Existing candidates i.e.

candidates already registered

and applied for both Session 1

and Session 2 during the

registration period of JEE

(Main) – 2024 Session 1 Already registered candidates for Session 1 and

Session 2:

Candidates are allowed to edit or modify the

following:

i. Course (Paper)

ii. Medium of Question Paper

iii. State Code of Eligibility

iv. Examination Cities as per the available

options.

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10

and Class 12).

vi. Fee Payment (if applicable)

Note: Correction in these fields will be applicable

only after payment of an additional fee, if any. 2 Existing candidates i.e.

candidates registered and

applied for Session 1 but did

not apply for Session 2 during

the registration period of JEE

(Main) – 2024 Session 1 Already registered candidates in Session 1 i.e.

existing candidates for Session 2:

Candidates are allowed to opt for the following:

i. Course (Paper)

ii. Medium of Question Paper

iii. State Code of Eligibility

iv. Examination Cities as per the available

options.

v. Educational qualification details (Class 10

and Class 12).

vi. Fee Payment 3 For new candidates, the

process for registration and

application form filling in

Session 2 will remain the same

as followed in Session 1. For new candidates in Session 2 i.e. not

registered including Fee not paid for Session 1 :

The process for registration and Application will

remain the same as followed for Session 1.

