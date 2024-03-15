Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slip at jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon; Exams in 17 Days

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 exam city slip will be published soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 from April 1. Before entering the NTA JEE exam centre, every aspirant must bring their admit card, PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, One passport-size photograph, and self-declaration.

With only 17 calendar days left for the competitive examination to begin, NTA will release the JEE Main Exam City Slip and JEE Main Admit card by the third week of March and three days before the actual date of the examination respectively.

Step 1: Navigating to the Official Website

Starting the process to download your JEE Main admit card? Your first point of call is the official website of the National Testing Agency, also known as NTA.

Step 2: Finding and Clicking on the Admit Card Link

When you’re on the website, hunt down the ‘JEE Main Admit Card’ link. Once you’ve found it, go ahead and click.

Step 3: Logging in with Your Details

Success! You’re closer to getting your admit card. All you need to do now is to feed in your application number, birth date, and security pin.

Step 4: Securing the Card for Future Reference

Enter the necessary details, and you’re in! Now, download and print the JEE Main admit card. It’s critical to have a paper copy for the big day.

Things to Keep in Mind

The JEE Main admit card has all the important schedule and personal details- your name, roll number, exam date, timings, and the specific exam center.

Remember, it’s compulsory to bring the printed admit card to avoid being barred from entering the exam hall.

If you stumble over an error or an issue with the admit card, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the NTA for a quick fix.

