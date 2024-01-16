Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Date Revised To Avoid Clash With CBSE Class 12 Board Exam

New Delhi: The first half of the year is an extremely crucial period for the students, especially those who are on the verge of leaving school and pursuing a professional course for their future. There are several big competitive examinations in India including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which are held in the months of March, April and May. If you are a class 12 student and also an aspirant of JEE, there may be a dilemna that you would have to go through, regarding examination dates as JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Date was clashing with CBSE Class 12 Board Exam. For your information, the dates for the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam have been revised and the rescheduling has taken place to avoid clash with the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams. Read to know all latest details…

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Date Changed

As mentioned earlier, to avoid clash with the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam, the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Date has been revised. After CBSE released Class 12 Board Exam Schedule and NTA released the JEE Main 2024 Schedule, it was seen that the exam dates were clashing; while the Class 12 Exams were ending after the 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM shift on April 1, the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam is beginning from April 1 to April 15, 2024. After rescheduling, the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam will begin after April 3, 2024. According to various reports, CBSE had requested NTA to make changes in the exam date.

