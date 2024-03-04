Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Closes Today at 10:30 PM; List of Top 50 Engineering Colleges Here

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration window will close today, March 4 at 10:30 PM. Candidates can register for the competitive engineering examination at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. After NTA closes the JEE Main registration portal at 10:30 PM, students will be provided with an additional hour to pay the JEE application fee. In simple words, the portal can receive a JEE application fee till 11:50 PM on March 4.

Engineering is a sought-after profession that sparks the interest of students aspiring for a vibrant and industrial career. Being aware of the multitude of engineering colleges available, the decision of which to choose might prove burdensome. Check the list of top 50 engineering colleges here

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration: Top 50 Engineering Colleges Here

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Jadavpur University

Vellore Institute of Technology

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Anna University

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)

National Institute of Technology Warangal

