JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Closes Today at 10:30 PM; List of Top 50 Engineering Colleges Here
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration window will close today, March 4 at 10:30 PM.
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration window will close today, March 4 at 10:30 PM. Candidates can register for the competitive engineering examination at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. After NTA closes the JEE Main registration portal at 10:30 PM, students will be provided with an additional hour to pay the JEE application fee. In simple words, the portal can receive a JEE application fee till 11:50 PM on March 4.
Engineering is a sought-after profession that sparks the interest of students aspiring for a vibrant and industrial career. Being aware of the multitude of engineering colleges available, the decision of which to choose might prove burdensome. Check the list of top 50 engineering colleges here
JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration: Top 50 Engineering Colleges Here
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
- Jadavpur University
- Vellore Institute of Technology
- National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
- Anna University
- Indian Institute of Technology Indore
- Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
- National Institute of Technology Rourkela
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
- Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university)
- National Institute of Technology Warangal
