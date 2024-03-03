Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Schedule

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration dates have been extended. The dates of JEE advance intimation of examination city, downloading of NTA JEE admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on the JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration dates have been extended. The National Testing Agency(NTA) on late Saturday extended the registration dates for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2. Now, engineering aspirants can fill up and submit the NTA JEE application form by 10:50 PM on March 4. As per the JEE Main revised schedule, the last date for receiving fees online is 11:50 PM on March 4. Earlier, the last date to submit JEE application form was March 2.

Going by the revised schedule, NTA will allow candidates to change or make corrections in their applications between March 6 to March 7. “..a few representations are being received from the candidates to extend the registration window for online Application of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2 as they are not able to complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to extend the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2,” NTA in a press note said.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, by March 7, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM). No correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. But aspirants might be thinking about what corrections they are allowed to make and what not. Don’t worry! We have shared a list of changes you can make in your application form.

JEE Main 2024: Changes You Can Make in Your JEE Application Form

Existing candidates i.e. candidates already registered and applied for both Session 1 and Session 2 during the registration period of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (01 Nov 2023 to 04 Dec 2023) Candidates are allowed to edit or modify the following: i. Course (Paper) ii. Medium of Question Paper iii. State Code of Eligibility iv. Examination Cities as per the available options. v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12). vi. Category vii. Fee Payment (if applicable) Note: Correction in these fields will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee, if any Existing candidates i.e. candidates registered and applied for Session 1 but did not apply for Session 2 during the registration period of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (01 Nov 2023 to 04 Dec 2023) Candidates are allowed to edit or modify the following: i. Course (Paper) ii. Medium of Question Paper iii. State Code of Eligibility iv. Examination Cities as per the available options. v. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12). vi. Category vii. Fee Payment (if applicable) Note: Correction in these fields will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee, if any. For new candidates, who applied for Session 2 only during the period from 02 February to 04 March 2024 Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change: i. Mobile Number ii. E-Mail Address iii. Address (Permanent and Present) iv. Emergency Contact details v. Photograph of candidate Candidate shall be allowed to change any one of the fields: i. Candidate Name or ii. Father Name or iii. Mother Name Candidates shall be allowed to change/add all the following fields: i. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12). ii. Date of Birth iii. Gender iv. Category v. Sub-category / PwD vi. Signature vii. Paper Candidates shall be allowed to change the following based on their Permanent and Present addresses: i. Examination City Selection ii. Medium of the examination

JEE Main Exam City Slip

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be

displayed on the JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time. If any candidate faces any difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, he/she may contact 011- 40759000 or write an e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.