Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Submit Application Fees by 11:50 PM

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Ends Today; Submit Application Fees by 11:50 PM

Engineering aspirants can fill up the NTA JEE Main application form at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ till 9:00 PM on March 2.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2024 out

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) today, March 2, 2024. Engineering aspirants can fill up the NTA JEE Main application form at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ till 9:00 PM on March 2. The last date for a successful transaction of the prescribed JEE application fee is 11:50 PM on March 2.

Trending Now

JEE Main Session 2 Registration End Date

NTA will close the JEE Main Session 2 registration for Session 2 on March 2, 2024. To fill up the NTA JEE applications, candidates must sign in on the website. The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility, Cities for Session 2, educational qualification details, and pay the Examination Fees by clicking on the Application tab available in the left pane. Those candidates who have not applied earlier need to apply afresh as per the schedule given. The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate.

You may like to read

JEE Mains 2024 Exam Session 2 Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee for Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech or Paper 2A: B. Arch or Paper 2B: B.Planning. )The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI Services.

How to apply for JEE Mains Session 2?

Visit the official website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/#.

Look for the registration link. Candidate needs to select any one of the following to register for JEE (Main): To log in/create a Digi locker account through the NAD portal. Or; To log in/create an Academic Bank of Credits ID (ABC ID) through the ABC ID. Or; To log in using an Indian Indian Passport Number. Or; To log in using a Non-Indian Passport Number. Or; To log in using a PAN Card Number. Or; To log in using an Aadhaar Enrollment Number.

Once registered, candidates must fill up the application form.

Fill up the required details such as educational qualification, address, and others.

Once done, upload the scanned documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download, save, and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.