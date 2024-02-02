JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration LIVE: NTA JEE Application Form at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Today); Direct Link

Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration LIVE: The eagerly awaited JEE Main 2024 Session 2 application form is finally here! The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the application form on Friday, February 2, 2024. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 LIVE: The JEE Main application form for Session 2 is all set to be released on Friday, February 2, 2024; candidates can submit the NTA JEE Main application form at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Along with the IIT JEE application, NTA will release the JEE Information bulletin which will consist of details such as application fee, exam date, paper pattern, mode of examination, examination date, and other important details. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates related to NTA JEE application.

