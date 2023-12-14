Home

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration to Begin Soon; Check Cut-Offs For BTech Mechanical Engineering

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 examination will commence from February 2, 2024, as per the schedule announced by the Nationa

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 examination will commence from February 2, 2024, as per the schedule announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Engineering aspirants who want to appear for the competitive examination can fill up the NTA JEE application form by visiting the official website – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in. A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly. In other words, if a candidate wishes to apply only for one Session, he/she has to pay the Examination Fee only for that Session during the current application period and will have the opportunity to apply again for Session 2 (April 2024). If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2, the candidate can log in and pay the Examination Fee for Session 2 during that period. Check important dates, the official website, and other details here.

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration Dates

Name of the event and check important dates here Online Submission of Application Form 02 February 2024 to 02 March 2024 (up to 09:00 P.M.) Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee 02 March 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Announcement of the City of Examination By the third week of March 2024 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website 03 days before the actual date of the Examination Dates of Examination Between 01 April and 15 April 2024 Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges To be displayed on the NTA website Declaration of Result 25 April 2024

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Registration: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Apply For JEE Main 2024.”

Enter the registration details and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form for future reference.

