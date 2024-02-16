Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Success Story: Meet Hyderabad Archer Who Backed Out of Khelo India Youth Games, Scores Perfect 300

JEE Main 2024 Success Story: Meet Hyderabad Archer Who Backed Out of Khelo India Youth Games, Scores Perfect 300

A good archer is known not by his arrows but by his aim; — and nothing illustrates this point better than the inspiring journey of Hyderabad's archer, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, who secured a 100 per

A good archer is known not by his arrows but by his aim; — and nothing illustrates this point better than the inspiring journey of Hyderabad’s archer, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, who secured a 100 percentile in the JEE Mains by scoring 300 out of 300 in the examination.

Trending Now

Kalluri was supposed to participate in the recent Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai but could not attend the competition due to his JEE Mains examination. This year, the National Testing Agency conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 India on 24 January 2024 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. & Paper 2B: B.Planning) and on 27, 29, 30, 31 January 2024 and 01 February 2024 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 Centres located in 291 Cities across the Country (including 21 Cities outside India). The JEE Main 2024 Result for Paper 1 B.E./B.Tech was announced on February 13, 2024.

You may like to read

While speaking to news agency ANI, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri said, “I am a student of FIITJEE Junior College. I am also an archer. I was selected to participate in the recent KHELO India Youth Games and was one of the 18 archers selected from across the country. I hope to pursue archery in college along with a PhD, as I want to become a physicist in the future. I also scored 300 out of 300 in the recent JEE Mains. I have been shooting since the 3rd grade and it’s something that I aim to continue in my adult life.”

Academics is of utmost importance but so is taking a breather and indulging in activities that provide happiness and relaxation. Accentuating the equilibrium between extracurriculars and studies is vital for holistic education. It helps brush up on time management and social skills while also aiding in improved academic outcomes and personal development. And so, the way Kalluri balanced both his academics and archery is commendable.

Kiran Chandra Kalluri, the father of the student-archer Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, expressed immense pride as his son secured a perfect 100 percentile in the recently concluded JEE Mains Session 1 exam.

Kiran Chandra Kalluri, father of Sriyashas, says, “We are very proud that Sriyashas has achieved 100 percentile in the recently concluded JEE Mains. He is one of the 23 students across the country who have achieved this and one of the only seven students from Telangana who have achieved the 100 percentile. He has achieved this by scoring 300 out of 300 in the JEE Mains. Apart from performing well academically, Sriyashas has also excelled in archery. He is a compound archer who is very passionate about archery. He has performed well both at the district level and the state level. He has even represented Telangana and played along with international players in the senior category,” Sriyashas said.

“We are proud of Sriyashas that he could effectively manage both his academics and sports. He is the only player from Telangana who has been selected for the past 3 Khelo Indias in the compound archery boys category. Unfortunately, he could not go to Chennai this time because the archery tournament was starting on the same date that he had JEE Mains. He has participated in many national championships across the country,” he added.

Shilpa, the mother of Mohan Kalluri said, ‘I know that whatever he thinks and wants to do, he will accomplish.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.