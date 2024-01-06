Home

JEE Main 2024 Tie Breaker For Session 1 exam: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main – 2024 will be conducted from January 24, the result for which will be declared on February 12, 2024. For Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech, each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be negative markings for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the onscreen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer. But what if two students secure the same marks? To resolve the situation, NTA has already listed the tie-breaker rule in the JEE Main 2024 information bulletin. Check below:-

JEE Main 2024 Tie Breaker: Method of resolving ties(Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode)

Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper B.E./B.Tech will be resolved in the following manner in descending order:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Physics, followed by NTA score in Chemistry, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Method of resolving ties: The tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in Paper 2A: B. Arch will be resolved in the following manner:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (Part-I) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part-II) in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: PlanningBased Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only

Method of resolving ties: Tie between candidates obtaining equal Total NTA scores in B. Planning will be resolved in the following manner:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (PartI) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted

incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (PartII) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in the Test followed by Older in Age followed by Application Number in ascending order

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/ 011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

