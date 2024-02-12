Home

JEE Main 2024 Topper List(Today): Check All India Rank 100 Percentile Holders, State-Wise JEE Topper’s Name List

JEE Main 2024 Topper List for Session 1 will be released on the official website - https://jeemain.nta.ac.in; the result and topper list will be updated as soon as the results are published today, February 12, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Topper List for Session 1 will be released on the official website – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in; the National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the topper’s name, NTA scores, and All India Rank (AIR). NTA will release the JEE Main topper list category-wise and gender-wise. All those candidates who have 100 percentile NTA JEE scores in the engineering entrance examination will be considered toppers of the competitive examination.

The JEE Main toppers’ list, released in multiple categories, honors the exceptional accomplishments of students from varying backgrounds. The all-India list consists of top scorers nationwide – these high achievers are often spotlighted in news features and interviews, and lauded for their outstanding performance. Beyond the all-India list, state-wise toppers are celebrated, underlining the wealth of talent spread across the nation’s many regions.

JEE Main 2024 Topper List(Will Be Updated Soon)

As soon as the results are published, JEE Main 2024 Topper List will be updated. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates. JEE Main 2024 LIVE Blog

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. The JEE (Main) – 2024 is being conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

