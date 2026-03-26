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JEE Main 2026 Admit card LIVE: NTA JEE hall ticket for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to check

JEE Main 2026 Admit card LIVE: NTA JEE hall ticket for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to check

JEE Main 2026 Admit card will be released soon for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check step-by-step guide here.

JEE Main 2026 Admit card: NTA JEE hall ticket for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon(Screengrab of JEE Main exam city slip)

JEE Main 2026 admit card: With only six days left for the JEE Main exam to be held, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main admit card for the April Session. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA will hold the Joint Entrance Examination between April 2 and April 8, at different centres located in various cities throughout the country and 15 cities outside India.

To access the NTA JEE Main admit card, a registered candidate must enter their application number, password, and security pin.

JEE Main 2026 Admit card LIVE: NTA JEE hall ticket for Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon; how to check

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation for JEE(Main) – 2026 [Session-II]”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and security pin.

Your JEE Main 2026 exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case a candidate is unable to download his/ her Admit Card from the website, he/ she should approach the NTA Help Line Number: 011-40759000 between 10.00 A.M. to 05.00 P.M. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination.

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In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signature shown in the e-Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the NTA Help Line from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. In such a case, the candidate should appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.

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JEE Main key guidelines to follow at the JEE Main test centre

Any candidate reporting at the centre after the gate closing time will not be permitted to appear for the Examination and any act of forceful entry or any representation/argument with the exam functionaries will lead to consideration of the act by the candidate as UFM.

The Candidates may note that Admit Card will not be sent by post.

In no case, the duplicate Admit Card for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2026 would be issued at the Examination Centres.

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well on time i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the Examination

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Centre/ Hall/Room.

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