Home

Education

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key download link active; Check Session 2 NTA JEE response sheet, last date to raise objections

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key download link active; Check Session 2 NTA JEE response sheet, last date to raise objections

JEE Main 2026 answer key has been released. The agency has published the JEE Main recorded response sheet for the candidates.

JEE Main 2025 Results Out: 24 students get 100 percentile, cut-off is...

The JEE Main 2026 Answer Key download link is active. It is to be noted that the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 has been released for the April Session. The candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NTA JEE Main provisional answer key. The NTA JEE Main April Session answer key can be downloaded at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. Along with the NTA JEE Main answer key, the agency has published the JEE Main recorded response sheet for the candidates.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main)–2026 Session 2 on 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08 April 2026 (Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech.) and on 07 April 2026 (Paper 2A: B. Arch. and Paper 2B: B. Planning) at 567 Centres located in 306 Cities across the country and 14 Cities outside India. In a press release, NTA stated “The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying nonrefundable processing fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged as per the Procedure given in Annexure 1.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.